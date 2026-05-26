Michigan gas prices ease back about 20 cents in the past week, AAA says

While fuel prices remain noticeably higher than in recent months, Michigan motorists have seen a slight easing of prices at the pump.

Michigan's gas price averages for regular unleaded gas on May 18 were $4.84 per gallon, AAA-TheAuto Club Group said. That price on Memorial Day was $4.63, and on Tuesday was $4.61 a gallon. AAA issues weekly reports on Mondays and maintains a database with daily updates.

Despite the recent easing, fuel prices are noticeably high as the summer travel season begins. The $4.63 per gallon is 63 cents more than this time last month and $1.42 more than this time last year. Under this week's gas prices in Michigan, a 15-gallon tank of gas now costs about $69; and a round trip from Detroit to Mackinaw City in a vehicle with 27 mpg costs just under $99 in gas.

Across the country, AAA says the national gas price averages for Memorial Day weekend were the highest for that holiday weekend in four years.

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Jackson ($4.74), Grand Rapids ($4.67) and Ann Arbor ($4.67).

The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Marquette ($4.36), Lansing ($4.50) and Flint ($4.50).

The above video originally aired on May 25, 2026.