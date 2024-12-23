Watch CBS News
Michigan gas prices jump again ahead of Christmas holiday

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — With Christmas just days away, gas prices in Michigan have jumped another 6 cents. 

According to AAA, Michigan drivers are paying on average $3.10 for regular unleaded, which is 6 cents less than last month and 13 cents more than last year. It's the second straight week that gas prices have risen across the state. 

Motorists in Metro Detroit are filling up for an average of $3.06 per gallon. 

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michigan residents $46, which is $12 less than what they were paying from 2023's highest price in August. 

Nearly 3.4 million Michiganders are expected to take a road trip over the holidays. Gas prices are slightly higher compared to the 2023 holiday season. Last year's state average on Christmas Day was $2.96. 

"As drivers across Michigan hit the road for the year-end holidays, they are finding slightly higher prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. 

According to AAA, the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Saginaw ($3.18), Grand Rapids ($3.18) and Lansing ($3.17), while the least expensive prices are in Marquette ($2.98), Metro Detroit ($3.06) and Ann Arbor ($3.11). 

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas: 

• Combine errands to limit driving time.
• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

