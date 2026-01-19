Michigan gas prices jump 15 cents from last week, AAA says

Gas prices in Michigan are up 15 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

On average, drivers in the state are paying $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 18 cents more than last month but 19 cents less than at the same time the previous year.

"Drivers across Michigan are seeing higher prices at the pump with some metro areas seeing gas prices above $3 a gallon," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson.

A 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders about $44, which is around $6 less than the highest price drivers paid in August 2025.

In Metro Detroit, drivers are paying about $2.92 per gallon, which is 11 cents more than last week but 24 cents less than at the same time last year.

The most expensive gas prices in Michigan can be found in Ann Arbor ($3.03), Lansing ($3.02) and Saginaw ($3.01), according to AAA, while the lowest prices are in Traverse City ($2.68), Marquette ($2.74) and Metro Detroit ($2.92).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.