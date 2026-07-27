Michigan's average gas prices increase by 8 cents compared to last week, AAA says

Michigan's average gas prices are up 8 cents a gallon for regular unleaded fuel as compared to a week ago, AAA-The Auto Club reports.

Drivers are now paying an average of $4.23 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price point is 7 cents more then this time last month and 98 cents more than this time last year.

A 15-gallon tank of gas would cost about $63 at that price point.

AAA reports on gas price trends every Monday, and posts daily updates on its database.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit's current average is $4.22 per gallon, about 13 cents more than last week's average and $1.01 more than this same time last year.

Michigan's gas prices have been trending higher than the national average. But motorists in Southeast Michigan are getting a bit of a break compared to previous years as the more expensive summer blend gasoline, intended to help prevent ozone pollution, was not invoked this year.

The most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Ann Arbor ($4.30), Benton Harbor ($4.27) and Lansing ($4.26).

The least expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Traverse City ($4.08), Marquette ($4.12) and Grand Rapids ($4.21).

Gas and diesel fuel costs rose in nearly every state last week, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

"A weekend pullback in hostilities offered some relief, with oil prices opening sharply lower Sunday, suggesting the pace of increases at the pump may moderate in the days ahead. For now, motorists should expect prices to remain elevated, but the intensity of further gains will depend heavily on how the geopolitical situation develops in the coming week," De Haan said.