Michigan gas prices increase 14 cents per gallon in AAA's weekly report

Before a significant impact on oil prices from the weekend military action in the Mideast showed up in the fuel supply chain, Michigan's gas prices were already on the increase.

Gas prices in Michigan, as reported early Monday in the weekly report from AAA-The Auto Club Group, were up an average 14 cents per gallon for regular unleaded gas. The average price of $2.99 per gallon price is 9 cents more than this time last month and 2 cents more than this time last year.

At that price point, a 15-gallon tank of gasoline costs about $44.

Metro Detroit's average gas price was about $3.02 a gallon early Monday, which is about 10 cents more than last week's average and 1 cent more than this time last year, AAA said.

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan on Monday morning were in Ann Arbor ($3.10), Metro Detroit ($3.02) and Saginaw ($2.99).

The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan on Monday morning were Marquette ($2.83), Traverse City ($2.84) and Grand Rapids ($2.88).