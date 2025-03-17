Michigan gas prices holding steady as compared to a week ago, AAA says

Trooper shots road rage suspect; Harper Woods homeowners fed up with speeding; and more top stories

Trooper shots road rage suspect; Harper Woods homeowners fed up with speeding; and more top stories

Trooper shots road rage suspect; Harper Woods homeowners fed up with speeding; and more top stories

Gasoline prices in Michigan are holding steady as compared to a week ago, AAA-The Auto Club Group said in its latest report.

The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.05 per gallon, the agency said. That's 3 cents less than this time last month, and 55 cents less than this time last year.

To fill up a tank, motorists would pay an average of $45 for a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $12 from 2024's highest price last July.

Metro Detroit's current average cost is $3.03 per gallon, which is the same as last week, and 51 cents less than this time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages this week are in Lansing, Grand Rapid and Jackson, all of which are checking in at $3.07 a gallon.

Both gasoline demand and production have increased slightly in the past week; but domestic gasoline supply is slightly below seasonal average. At 435.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5% below the five-year average for this time of year.