Gas prices in Michigan drop 13 cents in the past week, AAA says

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
CBS Detroit

Gas prices in Michigan dropped 13 cents per gallon in the past week, AAA-The Auto Club reported. 

The average price per gallon of unleaded gas in the state is currently at $2.85, which is 4 cents less than this time last month and 24 cents less than this time last year. 

At that price point, motorists would pay about $42 for a 15-gallon tank of gas. 

Metro Detroit's average gas prices decreased about 7 cents a gallon in the past week, for a current average price point of $2.92 per gallon, AAA says. 

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Ann Arbor ($2.98), Metro Detroit ($2.92) and Jackson ($2.83). 

The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Traverse City ($2.61), Grand Rapids ($2.74) and Saginaw ($2.75). 

