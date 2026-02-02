Watch CBS News
Michigan gas prices inch up 4 cents for the week, AAA reports

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan gas prices inched up 4 cents this week, AAA-The Auto Club reports. 

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.90 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 17 cents more than this time last month, but 14 cents less than this time last year. 

At that price point, a 15-gallon tank of gas costs about $43. 

"Gas demand increased last week as people topped off their tanks before the deep freeze and winter storm rolled in," added Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.  

In the meantime, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price by about 3 cents per gallon for an average $2.93 per gallon. 

The most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Ann Arbor ($3.00), Lansing ($2.95) and Metro Detroit ($2.93). 

The least expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Traverse City ($2.65), Marquette ($2.71) and Grand Rapids ($2.82). 

