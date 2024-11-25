Michigan gas prices drop 12 cents ahead of Thanksgiving, AAA says

(CBS DETROIT) — Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, AAA reported Monday that gas prices in Michigan have dropped 12 cents since last week.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.01 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 17 cents less than this time last month and 18 cents cheaper than this time a year ago, according to AAA.

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders $45, which is $13 less than what they were paying from 2023's highest price in August.

In Metro Detroit, motorists are filling up for an average of $3.06 per gallon, about 7 cents less than last week and 17 cents less than this time last year.

Gas prices are also expected to be lower this Thanksgiving than last year. The national average last Thanksgiving Day was $3.26, and the Michigan average was $3.19.

"As drivers prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving this week, they will find lower gas prices across Michigan," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson.

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Ann Arbor ($3.07), Metro Detroit ($3.06) and Marquette ($3.01), while the least expensive prices are in Benton Harbor ($2.85), Saginaw ($2.90) and Flint ($2.92).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.

AAA estimates that nearly 2.6 million Michigan residents will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. That's an all-time high for Thanksgiving travel and 65,000 more travelers than in 2023.

"We expect to see record travel numbers across the board," said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA. "With more people taking to the roads, skies, rails, and sea; travelers should expect congested roads and longer lines at transportation terminals. AAA encourages travelers to develop their plan now and consider travel insurance, which provides compensation for flight cancellations, delays, and lost luggage."

AAA expects nearly 2.3 million Michiganders will travel by vehicle for the holiday.