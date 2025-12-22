Michigan gas prices currently the lowest seen during 2025, AAA says

Michigan gas prices dropped 12 cents per gallon in the past week, AAA-The Auto Club Group said.

The average price point of $2.73 per gallon for regular unleaded gas is the lowest seen during calendar year 2025. The price is 43 cents less than this time last month, and 38 cents less than this time last year.

For a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, that adds up to an average of $40.

While demand is up, gasoline production also has gone up, the AAA said.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price decreased. current average is $2.80 per gallon, about 6 cents less than last week's average and 27 cents less than this same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Ann Arbor ($2.87), Metro Detroit ($2.80) and Benton Harbor ($2.71).

The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Traverse City ($2.54), Flint ($2.60) and Marquette ($2.64).