Michigan gas prices climb overnight as drivers wait for relief

Michigan drivers are paying significantly more for gas than they did a year ago, with the statewide average at about $4.77 per gallon, according to AAA. That is up from about $3.10 per gallon at this time last year, an increase of more than $1.60 per gallon.

For some drivers, the higher prices are putting pressure on their budgets.

"I think most people are kinda in the same situation right now, and it's not sustainable for people paying $5 for gas," Teo Gomulka told CBS News Detroit.

President Trump has predicted oil prices will drop sharply once the war with Iran ends. He also described the higher costs as "a small price to pay" to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. But even if the conflict ends, relief at the pump may not come immediately.

An economist at Michigan State University said earlier this month that it could take weeks or months for gas prices to fully ease as fuel supplies recover and refineries ramp up operations.

With prices remaining high, some drivers say they are considering alternatives to gasoline-powered vehicles.

"Electric cars eventually will take over," driver Jerome Cannon said.

Others say the rising cost of fuel is putting additional pressure on everyday people.

Jamel Randall said he spends roughly $75 on gas twice a week. CBS News Detroit's cameras were rolling as the screen showed the price of his car was over $70.

AAA recommends several ways to cut fuel costs, including combining errands to reduce driving, comparing prices at nearby gas stations, and removing excess weight from vehicles. Drivers can also improve fuel economy by avoiding aggressive acceleration and speeding.

Experts also recommend checking fuel rewards programs, which may offer per-gallon discounts. Some gas stations also charge more per gallon for credit card purchases, so drivers may want to compare cash and credit prices before filling up.

For now, drivers are left watching prices and waiting to see when they may begin to fall.