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Gasoline prices in Michigan jump over 20 cents in the last week, AAA says

By
Karma Sabbah
Karma Sabbah
Web Producer
Karma Sabbah is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. Karma is a multilingual journalist with a background in video production and content creation. She graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in 2024, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from NDU in Lebanon in 2022.
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Karma Sabbah

/ CBS Detroit

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Gasoline prices in Michigan jumped an average of 22 cents a gallon in a week, based on reports from AAA.

AAA provides weekly trend reports and maintains a database showing day-to-day changes in gasoline and diesel prices across the country. 

The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Michigan was listed at $4.61 on Thursday morning, but is $4.77 on Friday morning, AAA says. 

A week ago, the price was $4.55, and a month ago it was $4.84.

The average prices by county in Metro Detroit on Wednesday ranged from $4.73 per gallon in St. Clair County to $4.84 per gallon in Oakland County.
  
This comes after a recent trend of gas prices slightly dropping.

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