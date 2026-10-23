Gasoline prices in Michigan jump over 20 cents in the last week, AAA says

Gasoline prices in Michigan jumped an average of 22 cents a gallon in a week, based on reports from AAA.

AAA provides weekly trend reports and maintains a database showing day-to-day changes in gasoline and diesel prices across the country.

The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Michigan was listed at $4.61 on Thursday morning, but is $4.77 on Friday morning, AAA says.

A week ago, the price was $4.55, and a month ago it was $4.84.

The average prices by county in Metro Detroit on Wednesday ranged from $4.73 per gallon in St. Clair County to $4.84 per gallon in Oakland County.



This comes after a recent trend of gas prices slightly dropping.