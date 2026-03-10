How do Michigan's gas prices compare to the rest of the U.S.

With gas prices spiking across the country because of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, the gas price variations that normally occur from one metro area to the next might be more noticeable than usual.

AAA provides weekly gas price reports for Michigan and its major metro areas every Monday that are tracked by CBS News Detroit. The March 9 report indicated Michigan gas prices spiked up 56 cents a gallon as compared to the week before, the first weekly report since military action began in the Middle East.

But the auto club also has a database that's updated daily. That chart lists a national average price of $3.53 a gallon for unleaded regular gas as of March 10, along with state-by-state pricing for regular, mid-grade, premium and diesel fuels.

According to that chart, Michigan's gas prices are trending above the national average.

Which states have the highest gas prices?

The March 10 reports from AAA include the following:

California ($5.290)

Washington ($4.687)

Hawaii ($4.594)

Nevada ($4.297)

Oregon ($4.258)

Arizona ($3.968)

Alaska ($3.950)

Pennsylvania ($3.644)

Florida ($3.630)

Michigan ($3.607)

Which states have the cheapest gas prices?

The March 10 reports from AAA include the following:

Kansas ($2.962)

Oklahoma ($3.012)

Missouri ($3.025)

Mississippi ($3.046)

Arkansas ($3.052)

North Dakota ($3.083)

South Dakota ($3.097)

Louisiana ($3.111)

Alabama ($3.126)

Tennessee ($3.137)

Where are the cheapest gas prices in Michigan?

The cheapest gas prices in Michigan as of March 10 can be found in Metro Detroit ($3.557), Marquette ($3.569), Benton Harbor ($3.614), Flint ($3.624) and Ann Arbor ($3.636).

Where are the most expensive gas prices in Michigan?

The highest gas prices in Michigan as of March 10 can be found in Jackson ($3.678), Lansing/East Lansing ($3.675), Saginaw/Bay City/Midland ($3.661), Grand Rapids/Muskegon/Holland ($3.675) and Traverse City ($3.655).