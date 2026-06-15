Michigan gas prices average 2 cents higher than a week ago, AAA says

Gas prices in Michigan this week are nearly the same as they were a week ago, AAA-The Auto Club Group says.

The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now $4.19, up two cents from last week. This price point is 70 cents less than this time last month, but $1.10 more than this time last year.

At that price point, Michigan drivers would pay about $63 for a 15-gallon tank of gas.4

"Average gasoline prices fell in 47 states over the last week, with the national average dropping below $4 per gallon late Sunday for the first time since mid-April," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said on Monday. "The decline came as oil prices moved sharply lower in reaction to news of a potential deal between the United States and Iran, though it remains to be seen whether the agreement will hold."

Compared to last week, AAA says Metro Detroit's average daily gas price increased slightly. Metro Detroit's current average is $4.25 per gallon, about 2 cents more than last week's average and $1.10 more than this same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Ann Arbor ($4.27), Metro Detroit ($4.25) and Benton Harbor ($4.20).

The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Marquette ($4.00), Traverse City ($4.06) and Grand Rapids ($4.06).