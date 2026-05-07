Metro Detroit drivers see slight drop in gas prices as refinery issues clear up

Drivers in Metro Detroit and across the Midwest are finally seeing prices at the pump drop slightly, but experts say there's no reason to expect them to fall much further than we're used to.

For over two months, frustrated drivers have had to deal with rising pump prices.

"It sucks, it really sucks," said Jeff Tilles from Detroit.

Karen Neal said, "It's ridiculous, it's like 70 bucks at least."

While a war thousands of miles away is what caused that frustration for drivers, it's been refinery issues in the Midwest over the last week that have pushed those prices over 85 cents in just a few days.

"Places like Illinois, Indiana, Michigan have seen an increase in prices. This week, drivers are starting to see some of those prices come down slightly," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

Prices dropped to an average of $4.78 in Michigan on Thursday, down from $4.80 the previous day. However, it is still above the national average and is creating difficulties for drivers.

"I just have to live with it, I have to donate plasma just to help fill my gas tank, it's ridiculous," said Neal.

Experts say prices might drop another 20-40 cents once regional refinery issues are resolved, but even then, it will cost a pretty penny to hit the road.

"Prices are still going to be elevated, but the refinery issues resolving is again helping us stabilize prices," said Woodland.

AAA says one way to cut gas costs is to combine errands and plan them in advance.