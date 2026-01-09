Michigan funeral home director heads to trial in embezzlement case

A Michigan funeral director accused of embezzling more than $192,000 is heading to trial, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Terry Alvin Kaufman, 72, of Bad Axe, is charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, two counts of embezzlement by an agent $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, five counts of embezzlement by an agent $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, and 31 counts of conversion of funeral contracts.

On Friday, Jan. 9, Kaufman waived his preliminary examination and was bound over to the 52nd Circuit Court.

State officials say Kaufman allegedly embezzled the money he received for prepaid funerals and funeral insurance policies. He allegedly collected $192,824 through the Huron County Public Guardian and used it for personal use, including paying his salary for the last 10 years.

State officials say 55 people were impacted.

"When families prepay for funeral services, they expect the funds to be handled with integrity, not siphoned off for personal gain," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said at the time of arraignment. "My office remains committed to holding those who commit such criminal enterprises accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Kaufman is due back in court on Feb. 2.