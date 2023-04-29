Michigan football CB DJ Turner II heading to Cincinnati, selected in second round of NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - The Cincinnati Bengals are gaining a Wolverine after selecting cornerback DJ Turner II in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Turner was selected as No. 29 in the round, 60th overall. Other Michigan players, Mazi Smith and Luke Schoonmaker, are heading to Dallas after being selected by the Cowboys.

"Another DB prowling in the Bengals secondary," Michigan Football said in a tweet.

The defensive player originally from Georgia earned four-star ratings coming from North Gwinnett High School before attending IMG Academy in Florida for his last year of grade school.

In 2020, he played four games off the bench and on special teams. He started in eight of 14 games the following season, earning the honorable mention of All-Big Ten honors. With 10 pass breakups, 36 tackles and one interception, he was a second-team all-league selection in 2022.