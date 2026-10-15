Michigan firewood ban starts Jan. 1, with warnings and fines to follow in 2028

Starting Jan. 1, 2027, firewood that hasn't been heat-treated and certified can't be brought into Michigan.

The firewood quarantine, issued by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, applies to everyone entering the state, including campers and travelers. Firewood must be certified by the department, another state's agriculture department or the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and it must carry a label showing it received an approved treatment.

The department says more than 140 plant pests and diseases can move in firewood, including Asian longhorned beetle and spotted lanternfly. They can hide beneath bark or inside the wood, making them hard to inspect.

Certified firewood has been heated in a kiln to a core temperature of at least 140 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 60 minutes. Kiln-dried firewood isn't automatically exempt, because drying wood doesn't show it reached that temperature. Kiln-dried lumber, wood pellets and wood chips no larger than one inch in two dimensions are exempt.

The department recommends buying firewood within 10 miles of where you plan to burn it and leaving leftovers behind.

The department will focus on education during 2027. Beginning Jan. 1, 2028, violators will receive a warning letter. Repeat violations may bring fines of $1,000 to $10,000, or no more than $500 if the person voluntarily reports the violation.