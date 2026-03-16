Michigan filmmaker Sam Davis gives shout-out to hometown during Oscar speech

One of the Oscar winners gave a shout-out to his Michigan hometown when accepting his award on Sunday.

The Oscar award for Live Action Short Film was a tie between "The Singers" and "Two People Exchanging Saliva." Both winners got their chance on stage, with "The Singers" called up first.

Sam A. Davis was the director of "The Singers," a musical comedy telling the story of a singing competition. Jack Piatt was the film producer.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) David Breschel, Sam A. Davis, and Jack Piatt accept the Live Action Short Film for "The Singers" onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"A tie. Wow. I didn't know that thing, to tie," Davis said as he began speaking. "But we're happy to be up here. First, I want to thank my parents, who convinced a kid from Potterville, Michigan, that this was a viable career avenue. Thank you, Mom and Dad. ..."

Potterville is in Eaton County, south of Lansing.

"'The Singers' is a simple story about the power of music and art to bring us together in a moment when we live in an increasingly isolated world. May we keep looking for beauty in unexpected places," Davis said on stage.

It's only the seventh tie in Oscar history.

The 98th Academy Awards were given on Sunday at Ovation Hollywood.