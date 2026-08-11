Michigan father charged in Thanksgiving Day crash that killed 5-year-old daughter heads to trial

A Michigan father charged in a fatal Thanksgiving Day head-on crash that resulted in the death of his 5-year-old daughter will stand trial.

During a preliminary examination on Aug. 7, 31-year-old Austin Thorpe of Lapeer was bound over on eight felony charges and four misdemeanor offenses in connection with a deadly November 2025 crash.

Thorpe was bound over on one count of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, two counts of third-degree child abuse, three counts of moving violation causing serious impairment, one count of moving violation causing death and felony commission with a motor vehicle. During the preliminary examination, a judge added involuntary manslaughter charges and a second count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and a moving violation causing serious impairment.

Thorpe is charged as a second-offense habitual offender.

The crash happened on Nov. 27, 2025, when prosecutors say Thorpe was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala southbound on M-53 in Bruce Township when he crossed a center turn lane and crashed head-on with a 2013 Chevrolet Impala in the northbound lane.

Thorpe, his children and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital, where his 5-year-old daughter later died.

Prosecutors allege that Thorpe did not properly secure his 2-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter in the car.

"The allegations in this case are deeply disturbing. The defendant is accused of driving while impaired and failing to properly secure two young children before a crash that tragically claimed one child's life, seriously injured another, and badly hurt an innocent driver. My office will aggressively pursue accountability based on the evidence and seek justice for the victims and their families," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Thorpe is scheduled to be arraigned in the Macomb County Circuit Court on Aug. 24.