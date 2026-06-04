Michigan father charged in Thanksgiving Day crash that killed 5-year-old daughter

A Michigan father has been charged in a fatal Thanksgiving Day head-on crash that resulted in the death of his 5-year-old daughter.

According to prosecutors, on Nov 27, 2025, 31-year-old Austin Thorpe of Lapeer was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala southbound on M-53 in Bruce Township when he crossed a center turn lane and crashed head-on with a 2013 Chevrolet Impala in the northbound lane.

Thorpe, his children and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital, where his 5-year-old daughter later died.

Authorities allege that Thorpe did not properly secure his 2-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter in the car.

Macomb County prosecutors have charged Thorpe with operating while intoxicated causing death, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, two counts of third-degree child abuse, two counts of moving violation causing serious impairment, one count of moving violation causing death and felony commission with a motor vehicle.

Thorpe is being charged as a second-offense habitual offender.

"This was a completely preventable tragedy. The allegations are that the defendant was impaired, failed to properly secure two young children, and then caused a crash that left one child dead, another seriously injured, and an innocent driver badly hurt. When drivers ignore basic responsibilities, the consequences can be catastrophic," stated Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Thorpe was arraigned on Wednesday and given a $500,000 bond. If released, Thorpe must wear an alcohol-monitoring tether, and he is prohibited from driving a vehicle and cannot use alcohol, marijuana or any non-prescribed controlled substances, according to prosecutors. He can also have no contact with the victims or their families.

Thorpe remains in custody and is due back in court on June 16 for a probable cause conference.