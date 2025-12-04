Michigan farmland prices outpace the national average, data shows

The price for farmland in Michigan is outpacing the national average, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to the USDA, the price of farmland across the U.S. increased by about 4%, while the price in Michigan rose by about 8% from 2024 to 2025.

"There could be many factors that contribute to that," said Bryan Combs, who works as chief of the environment, economic, and demographic branch of the USDA.

Combs said one of the reasons why the price might be going up is simple supply and demand.

"We're actually seeing the number of farms decrease-- the amount of land within farms is also decreasing," said Combs.

There are fewer farms as land is bought up or as farmland is consolidated, which in turn brings prices up. Combs said the farming population is aging.

"Some of those farms are likely retiring or getting out of the farming business and passing that on to a next generation or to some other operator," he said.

In Michigan, demand for land is only increasing-- tax breaks passed by the Michigan Legislature last year have encouraged an influx of major data center projects across the state.

Those are projects looking for hundreds or even thousands of acres of land-- from Howell Township to Saline over to Genesee County, these projects are popping up and looking for space.