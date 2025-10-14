Michigan family sues driver, companies over man's death in motorcycle-truck crash

The family of a Michigan man who was killed in a motorcycle crash involving a commercial truck has filed a wrongful death suit, alleging that the driver was intoxicated and the company failed to supervise the driver.

The Law Offices of Jason A. Waechter filed the $50 million lawsuit on behalf of the family of 20-year-old Alexander Ferrell, who died from his injuries on June 17, 2025, nearly two months after the crash. It names Illinois resident Robert J. Macias, California-based Mutual Trading Co., a restaurant supply company, and its subsidiary, Yamasho Inc., in Illinois.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Mutual Trading and Yamasho, restaurant supply companies, for comment and is waiting to hear back.

"It was the middle of the afternoon and the middle of this truck driver's shift and he's stinking drunk. This tragedy should never have happened," said attorney Jason A. Waechter in a news release. "A young man lost his life because a professional driver got behind the wheel drunk, and because the company that employed him ignored the likely warning signs."

The lawsuit claims that on April 24, 2025, Macias was driving a commercial truck in Napoleon Township, Michigan, on behalf of the companies when he crossed the center line and struck Ferrell. The lawsuit claims that Macias left the scene but was later arrested.

The lawsuit claims that Macias's blood alcohol level was more than twice the 0.08 legal limit.

Records from the Jackson County Fourth Circuit Court show Macias pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment, and assaulting, resisting or obstructing an officer.

His sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 16, court records show.

The lawsuit claims that Mutual Trading and Yamasho failed to monitor Macias before allowing him to drive the truck. The suit also claims that a close relative of Macias held a managerial role at one of the companies and failed to "enforce company policies and traffic regulations."

"The Defendant companies' failure to consider this conflict of interest and allowed it significantly contributed to the unsafe conditions that could have been prevented with proper supervisory practices," read the lawsuit.