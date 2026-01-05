Michigan expert on diplomacy warns "a power vacuum creates chaos" after U.S. troops capture Venezuela's Maduro

The capture of Venezuela's former president Nicolás Maduro by American troops this weekend left the South American nation in further turmoil. Now, the future of the country and the implications of what this means for the rest of the world remain to be seen.

"It becomes very difficult to answer what happens next, because it's difficult to see what we are truly going to expect or enforce them doing next," said Michael Montgomery, a lecturer with the University of Michigan-Dearborn's Department of Health & Human Services.

Montgomery is a former U.S. diplomat who was stationed in Colombia during another significant period of U.S. political motion: the invasion of Grenada. He says the reasons behind this operation may parallel those of past administrations, but may cause more problems for global interests going forward.

"I think that a power vacuum creates chaos, and that chaos is inherently bad. I think in the short run, conditions in Venezuela may be less repressive, but I think there will be even greater problems with regard to the basics of life," said Montgomery.

Montgomery says that while Venezuelans can and are within their rights to rejoice about the removal of a totalitarian leader, the installation of Maduro's vice president limits the real change the country may see.

"We are in some ways returning to an American foreign policy resembling that of the early 20th century," said Montgomery.

While it may seem distant, Montgomery says people in Michigan should pay attention to the changes and understand that it may affect them more than they might think.

"If we put boots on the ground in Venezuela, we could end up being there a very long time, and it could be a very unpleasant and costly experience," said Montgomery.