How Michigan early voting works for the August 2026 primary election

If you would like to cast a ballot in person, but not specifically on Election Day, Michigan is among the states that offer "early voting" as an option.

Early voting allowed under a Michigan constitutional amendment that voters approved as Proposition 2 in 2022. The option has been available for elections since the 2024 presidential primary. During the early voting season, registered voters can check in during designated days and hours with an election clerk, complete a paper ballot and insert their ballot into a tabulator.

Voters can still choose instead to vote on Election Day at their assigned polling locations or with an absentee ballot.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 19: Residents participate in early voting at a community center in Detroit on October 19, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit is the first Michigan community to have early voting. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

When does early voting start and end in Michigan?

The guaranteed early voting days for the August 4 primary are July 25 through August 2

Michigan's rules call for at least nine consecutive days, ending on the Sunday before an election, during statewide and federal elections.

Starting this year, there is an optional extension into Monday, according to the state elections site. Communities also may extend that overall early voting time frame for a total of 29 days. They may also provide early voting for local-only elections, as the City of Detroit did in fall 2025.

Voters will find all of that information for their registered address up to 60 days before Election Day at Michigan.gov/Vote.

How do I find an early voting location?

State law says that every voter must have at least one early voting site available.

It might be different than your assigned Election Day polling location.

You can look up all designated sites after providing your residential address at Michigan.gov/Vote up to 60 days before Election Day.

Can someone vote early and then attempt to vote again?

There are procedures to prevent duplicate voting through a voter records database known as the Qualified Voter File.

State election officials say that if a voter tries to vote twice, the system notes that a ballot was already submitted in their name and a second ballot will not be issued.

Does Michigan release early voting results before Election Day?

There is no early reporting of voting results, regardless of when the ballot is delivered.

Ballots from early voting, absentee and Election Day in-person voting are all counted after polls close at 8 p.m. local time on Election Day.

Can I take a picture of my early voting ballot?

Voters may take a photo of their own ballot while in the booth during early voting, with nothing else included in the photo, under the same rules that apply to Election Day voting.

Can I get a special edition I Voted sticker?

The Michigan 2026 I Voted sticker designs are for the November election. They won't be ready for the August election.

But the first series was available at some early voting sites during the November 2024 general election.