Michigan doctors react to Trump's new order on childhood vaccine recommendations

A new executive order from President Trump is reshaping federal childhood vaccine recommendations and encouraging states to review their school immunization requirements, a move that comes as Michigan families prepare for the new school year.

The executive order establishes what the administration calls "Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations."

It divides childhood vaccines into three categories: those recommended for all children, those recommended for certain high-risk groups or populations, and those recommended through shared clinical decision-making between families and health care providers.

Dr. Francesca Wilson, a pediatrician with Henry Ford Health, said she believes the existing childhood vaccine schedule is supported by extensive research.

"The new recommendations do not have any evidence to show that what we're doing is ineffective or unsafe," Wilson said.

Under the executive order, vaccines for diseases including measles, mumps, rubella, polio, tetanus, pertussis, HPV and varicella remain among those recommended for all children.

Other immunizations, including influenza and COVID-19 vaccines, fall under the administration's shared clinical decision-making category. Some vaccines, including hepatitis A and B and meningococcal vaccines, appear in more than one category depending on a child's risk and circumstances.

"The vaccine schedule we have is developed with lots of evidence, and it's given in a way that it protects children when they're most vulnerable," Wilson said.

The order also calls for the combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine to be administered as separate single-disease shots once those products become available domestically. It also says childhood immunizations should be administered during separate medical visits when feasible.

Dr. Ron Katoo, owner of Express Med Urgent Care, said the new federal recommendations should not be interpreted as an order requiring parents to vaccinate or not vaccinate their children.

"The guidelines really aren't going to mandate anything that you have to or not have to do," Katoo said.

The executive order emphasizes parental decision-making and religious liberty, and directs federal agencies to examine issues related to religious and medical exemptions from childhood vaccine requirements.

"What it really does as an overall is give you more religious liberty and more parental authority and choices in terms of the vaccine," Katoo added.

The order also encourages states and territories to review their laws and regulations governing vaccine requirements for school enrollment and attendance.

For Michigan families, however, the executive order does not immediately change the state's existing school immunization requirements. Those requirements remain in effect unless state officials take action to change them.

Wilson said parents who have questions about the changing federal guidance should discuss them with their children's health care providers.

"Overall, what we have to do is have clear conversations with your doctor and your pediatrician about what's best for your child," Wilson said.