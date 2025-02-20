Watch CBS News
Michigan doctor, wife accused of child abuse, locking son in closet for hours

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Authorities are investigating a situation in Michigan's Upper Peninsula in which a 10-year-old special needs child is alleged to have been kept in a closet for several hours a day over a period of several months.

Dr. Colin Irish, 57, and his wife, Carrie Irish, 49, of Marquette Township have each been charged with second-degree child abuse charge in the case, according to a press release from the Marquette County Sheriff's Office.  

The 10-year-old child was taken by ambulance to UP Health System-Marquette, where he was treated for possible frostbite on his feet before being turned over to foster care, the report said. Two other children in the home also were taken into foster care. 

The children were removed from the home after deputies followed up Monday on a Child Protective Services investigation. 

The allegations included that the two adults "locked their 10-year-old special needs son in a closet for several hours a day over the period of several months."  

Furthermore, the report said, that the child was forced to sleep while wearing only underwear; and that he had to sleep on the closer floor without a mattress, blanket or pillow. 

The press release said there were no heating vents or windows in the closet. The walls had been modified with plastic sheet panels. There was also a lock on the outside of the door preventing him from getting out. 

"The child had defecated and urinated in the room multiple times and was then forced to clean it leaving a strong odor of cleaning solution in the air," the report said. 

The Northern Lights Child Advocacy Center in Marquette County assisted Child Protective Services and the sheriff's office on this call. 

Both adults have preliminary hearings on March 13 in 96th District Court in Marquette and were ordered to have no contact with the three children. The felony charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years. 

