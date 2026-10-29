Michigan DNR monitoring wildfire in Marquette County as wind contributes to its spread

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it is still monitoring a wildfire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, adding that wind has recently contributed to its spread.

According to DNR officials, the Ridge Fire has grown by about 30 acres, bringing the total to almost 500 acres. Officials say the fire, composed of fallen leaves and other organic matter, is located about 10 miles northwest of Marquette, between County Road 510 and North Basin Drive.

The fire was first spotted on Oct. 9 by an airplane. The DNR says people who live in near Ridge Fire may still see and smell smoke.

"We continue to monitor it daily from the air and on the ground, and we're keeping a close watch on it, so we can continue to hold and improve the lines that we have," said Peter Glover, fire supervisor in the DNR's Gwinn Unit.

Officials say that while the wind has caused the fire to spread, the rocky terrain and the trails and roads have helped keep it from spreading. Glover says "season-ending rain and/or snow" will stop the fire.

The DNR is also monitoring the Craig Lake Fire in Baraga County and Black River Fire near Wakefield. All three fires are part of the Rugged Terrain Complex. On Oct. 18, officials confirmed that a lightning strike caused the Craig Lake Fire and Black River Fire.

"The DNR Is continuing to monitor all of these daily, and we have good plans in place," Glover said.