Michigan DNR continues work to install scenic viewers for color blindness

For some people, Michigan's fall colors look a little less spectacular. The reds, oranges and yellows look more or less the same because of color blindness. But scenic viewers outfitted with EnChroma help everyone see in full color.

"Our park rangers permanently installed them in two different locations ... they both kind of look over the lake and the natural scenery behind the lakes," said Andrew Skindell, Highland Recreation Area park supervisor for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Over the last six years or so, the DNR has been installing these viewers at different parks across Michigan, basically one by one. Inside the viewers are lenses that filter light, allowing those with color blindness to see the full spectrum.

"To the normal eye, it would just make the colors look more enhanced, so it doesn't change it for someone who doesn't have color blindness," said Michelle O'Kelly, a fund developer with the DNR.

People with color blindness typically don't see in black and white, but it is difficult to distinguish between colors, and you miss out on the full experience.

"I think it's a great tool for accessibility for everybody who comes into the park that get to look at the beautiful nature we get here," said Skindell.

According to the DNR, the viewers typically cost about $5,000, and while they install them, the money comes from donations through organizations like the Friends of Highland Recreation Area. So, slowly these viewers are popping up. But once they're in, they're free.

"We want everyone to have an equitable experience, and so this is a tool that allows us to do so. Then it's important for us to put these in as many places as we can," O'Kelly said.