Detroit organization, lawmakers fight for low-income water assistance program

More than 170,000 households experienced water shut-offs between 2014 and 2020, according to the community organization, We the People of Detroit.

"You had actual residents that had hose pipes running from one house to another house. I mean, neighbors that would pitch in and allow folks that didn't have their water cut on to hook into their water pipe and get water," said Cecily McClellan with We the People of Detroit.

Michigan Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell secured federal funding for the low-income water affordability program (LAWA) during that time, bringing relief to more than 30,000 households in Michigan.

"'We the people of Detroit' have been in the forefront of advocating for water affordability, a permanent program," McClellan said.

Funding for the program ran out at the end of 2023. It's why Tlaib and Dingell introduced the Water Access and Affordability Act to restore the program.

The legislation would establish a permanent water assistance program within the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, dedicating $20 billion annually to help people access water. It would ban water shut-offs as punishment for being unable to afford utility payments.

"We refund the LAWA program by $500 million annually, and this would be common sense bipartisan priority. The program would serve 49 states, including very Republican leaning communities," Tlaib said.

Tlaib and Dingell acknowledge that getting the bills passed right now, with a Republican majority in Congress, would be difficult.

"We cannot let any household in this country go without running water, and I'm bound and determined to do that. And if I have to, I'll go talk to Donald Trump myself, and he hates me," Dingell said.

We the People of Detroit and other advocates urge lawmakers to pass the bill.

"Unfortunately, low income is not going to disappear. Fixed incomes are not going to disappear, and as it's been indicated, water rates since the 1980s have increased over 185%." McClellan said.

She added, "Water is a human right, and that we all should fight for clean, safe, and affordable water."