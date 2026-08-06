Michigan Dems launch statewide organizing push to consolidate support after primary

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel says the strategy for the party ahead of the general election is the idea of a big tent — one that includes everyone.

"We have a one team campaign that started before this, already opening offices and hiring organizers across the state," he said.

This week's primaries had some tight results. Ion the U.S. Senate primary, Abdul El-Sayed narrowly beat out Haley Stevens after a primary marked by record outside spending on Stevens' behalf. El-Sayed will now face Republican Mike Rogers in November. And in the fight for Congressional District 7, progressive organizer William Lawrence beat out moderates Matt Maasdam, a former Navy SEAL, and Bridget Brink, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine. Lawrence will face Republican Rep. Tom Barrett in the general election.

The challenge now for Democrats — and Republicans too — heading toward the general election is consolidating support behind the candidates who won. Hertel said that work will start with boots on the ground.

"People that are going to go and talk and listen to voters about what they care about and deliver the message about what Democrats are fighting for," Hertel said.

After a contentious primary, Hertel said the party is looking to bring everyone together. El-Sayed struck a similar tone at a Detroit press conference this week, saying there's "a lot of healing to do" after the race.

"I also don't like to put people in labels. I think at the end of the day, what people want is fighters — people who are going to go to Washington, D.C., and Lansing and fight for them and make their lives better, and we're seeing all of that," he said.

Hertel said the party has an all-of-the-above approach to get its message out — expect more door knocks, organizers wanting to hear from voters, and rallies, including the "One Team Michigan Rally" in Detroit on Friday, which is expected to bring together the full statewide Democratic ticket.

"Our focus is really boots on the ground — it's really important work, listening to voters, talking to them, and talking about what Democrats believe in," he said.