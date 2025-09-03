Four Michigan counties have deer affected by epizootic hemorrhagic disease

Michigan wildlife officials are reporting the first confirmed cases this year of epizootic hemorrhagic disease, also known as EHD, among deer populations in the state.

The virus was found in free ranging, white tailed deer in Eaton, Jackson, Van Buren and Washtenaw counties, according to a press release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

EHD is a disease primarily found in white-tailed deer, and is sometimes fatal in the species. An infected midge or biting fly spreads the virus from one animal to another. Cases are most common during late summer and early fall; and the deer that are sick with this virus tend to congregate around bodies of water in an attempt to find relief from the symptoms.

"In past years when we've confirmed EHD, it has typically affected only one or a few counties," said Brent Rudolph, deer, elk, and moose management specialist for the DNR Wildlife Division.

But there are some years in which the number spikes, including 30 counties confirmed to have cases during 2012.

The research was conducted by the DNR Wildlife Health Section, Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study.

"It's not recommended to consume any animals that are visibly sick, but healthy deer harvested from areas where EHD has been present are still safe to eat," the DNR report said.

DNR officials ask that anyone who finds a deer that may be affected by, or has died from, EHD or another animal illness to submit a report through the Eyes in the Field online system. While EHD can only be confirmed through laboratory testing, the deer that are infected might appear lethargic, disoriented or unresponsive. The animals sometimes have a bloody discharge from the nose and mouth; along with swelling around the eyes, neck and head.

If a deer survives a case of EHD, the DNR said, it becomes immune to the virus. As a result, outbreaks are rarely in the same location year to year.