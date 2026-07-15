Whitmer asks data center companies to sign onto "responsible growth" plan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on data center companies that want to invest in Michigan through new facilities to sign the Michigan Affordable and Responsible Growth Action Plan.

The 10-point outline calls on companies to affirm that they will comply with all applicable environmental permit requirements, prioritize hiring Michigan workers when possible, and help maintain electric grid reliability for Michigan's families and small businesses.

"It's simple: any data center company that wants to invest in Michigan must ensure working families do not pay a single penny for data center development or operations, protect our natural resources, and create local, good-paying jobs," Whitmer said.

Google has already decided to support the effort, according to a company statement issued Wednesday. Google is the company behind plans for Project Cannoli, a computer data center campus proposed for a site near Interstate 94 and Haggerty Road in Wayne County's Van Buren Township.

"Google is proud to sign the Michigan Affordability and Responsible Growth Pledge. This builds on our national commitment to pay our own way, protect ratepayers, and bring new, clean energy sources to support reliable grids in all of the communities where we operate, including Michigan," the company said.

"We understand that being a good neighbor means investing in Michigan's future. Our project in Van Buren Township directly advances this commitment. In partnership with DTE Energy, we are enabling 2.7 gigawatts of new, clean energy resources — including solar power, battery storage, and demand response — to support the local grid, protect residential customers, and deliver an estimated $1.7 billion in long-term ratepayer savings."

Oracle has also agreed to the plan, according to company vice president Michael Egbert.

"Oracle is grateful for Governor Whitmer's leadership in attracting transformative investment to Michigan while protecting residents, ratepayers, and the state's natural resources," Egbert's statement read.

"We support the Governor's commitment to ensuring data center companies pay their own way, and are building responsibly to meet every commitment in the pledge, including not increasing utility bills or compromising grid reliability. In fact, our partnership with DTE is projected to deliver a net benefit of approximately $300 million annually to Michigan electricity consumers while also creating thousands of construction jobs and permanent roles, billions of dollars in long-term tax revenue, and new opportunities for Michigan businesses. We are equally committed to protecting Michigan's water resources by using a closed-loop cooling system that dramatically reduces water use and supports sustainable operations."

In addition to the steps requested of companies, Michigan's plan calls on the legislature to adopt guardrails that ensure data centers pay the full costs they impose on the electric system.

"I'm calling on all data center companies to sign the pledge, and on the Michigan legislature to codify every single one of our guardrails in Michigan law," Whitmer said.

Michigan is among the states seeing a rapid increase in data center site plans, spurred by the growing use of artificial intelligence and by technology company investments.

CBS News reported in June that the U.S. currently has about 4,000 data center sites, with about 3,000 more announced or under construction.

The above video originally aired on Feb. 12, 2026.