Michigan cyclosporiasis outbreak slowing, but cases still being reported

The number of new cyclosporiasis cases in Michigan is starting to noticeably slow down, but state health officials are still tracking the outbreak that led to thousands becoming ill this summer.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said on Thursday it has counted a total of 14,277 cases and 335 hospitalizations since the outbreak began in June. A week ago, those numbers were 13,090 cases; 314 hospitalizations. That's an increase of 368 new cases and 21 hospitalizations in the past week. There have been two deaths among these cases.

Tracking of an outbreak of the intestinal ailment began with a sudden spike in cases that quickly got the attention of local and state health officials in late June. Normally, Michigan sees around 50 cases of cyclosporiasis per year.

Concern is fading

Michigan health officials said on Aug. 6 that people can resume routine recommendations for preparing and eating lettuce and salad greens as a recent cyclosporiasis outbreak appears to be fading.

The Centers for Disease Control said on Aug. 5 in a joint statement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that the "FDA remains confident that all iceberg lettuce related to this specific Cyclospora outbreak is off the market."

The CDC also said that it can take as long as six weeks from when someone eats contaminated produce to when they become ill to confirm if the patient's ailment can be linked to this summer's outbreak.

Cases across the country

The Michigan case number reports are different from the CDC's case number reports.

The CDC says its surveillance updates do not include probable cases, only laboratory-confirmed cases. The CDC works with state officials to update the counts as additional information becomes available.

There could still be additional cases confirmed to state and national tallies as the public health investigation continues. MDHHS says its tracking showed that most of the exposures happened in late June or early July, adding that, "the majority of the contaminated produce is likely no longer available for consumption.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite that causes the diarrheal illness cyclosporiasis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the most common symptoms associated with the illness are frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea and fatigue. Some people may also experience body aches, headache or vomiting.

Symptoms typically begin about a week after infection, and remain from about two days to two weeks or longer.

"Without treatment, illness can last for weeks and may come and go," Wayne County health officials said.

Tips to prevent cyclosporiasis

Health officials are encouraging residents to continue eating fresh produce while taking steps to reduce their risk of illness.

Michigan health officials shared the following tips for avoiding the illness:

Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly, under running water, before cutting, cooking or eating.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a produce brush when cleaning.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas of produce before preparing and eating.

Refrigerate any cut, peeled or cooked produce within two hours of preparing it.

Purchase lettuce or salad greens whole, remove the outer leaves and then wash the produce thoroughly before eating.

The above video originally aired on July 16, 2026.