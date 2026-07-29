Michigan's cyclosporiasis outbreak hits 10k cases, health officials say

More than 10,000 people in 70 counties in Michigan reported cases of cyclosporiasis during the past five weeks, state health officials said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it has received 10,077 case reports between June 22, when tracking began, and July 29. The number has been going up by the hundreds daily.

Health officials say 160 people among that case count have been hospitalized, as of July 23.

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite that causes the diarrheal illness cyclosporiasis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the most common symptoms associated with the illness are frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea and fatigue. Some people may also experience body aches, headache or vomiting.

The outbreak was first identified in Monroe County in late June and has since spread to 70 Michigan counties, with Southeast Michigan bearing the heaviest burden. Wayne County alone has reported more than 1,000 cases. Eaton, Genesee, Ingham, Lenawee, Monroe, Oakland, Shiawassee, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are all reporting more than 300 cases each.

Michigan sees around 50 cases of cyclosporiasis per year, according to MDHHS.

Michigan health officials report case numbers Monday through Friday. Hospital reports are updated once a week on Thursdays.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis

Cyclosporiasis is caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis and spreads when infected feces contaminate food or water.

Health officials say symptoms typically begin about a week after infection and include frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea and fatigue, lasting from two days to two weeks or longer.

"Without treatment, illness can last for weeks and may come and go," Wayne County health officials said.

What's causing the cyclosporiasis outbreak?

Michigan officials said on July 13 that testing pointed to lettuce or salad greens as a potential source, though other foods hadn't been ruled out.

On July 24, the Centers for Disease Control said a lettuce supplier to fast-food giant Taco Bell has been linked to the outbreak.

However, federal officials said there are multiple clusters of the ailment active in the United States.

Public reaction to the cyclosporiasis outbreak

A CBS News poll from July 26 that four in 10 Americans are buying or eating less produce because of the parasite.

Lettuce sales at supermarkets, along with visits to several food and restaurant chains where popular menu items include lettuce, have also declined since the outbreak began, CBS News found.

Tips to prevent cyclosporiasis

Michigan health officials shared the following tips for avoiding the illness:

Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly, under running water, before cutting, cooking or eating.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a produce brush when cleaning.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas of produce before preparing and eating.

Refrigerate any cut, peeled or cooked produce within two hours of preparing it.

The above video originally aired on July 27, 2026.