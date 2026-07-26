Cyclosporiasis outbreak creates mixed concern among Metro Detroit eateries and consumers

A new CBS News poll shows more about the cyclosporiasis outbreak. It's grabbing the attention of many and even impacting how they eat.

According to the poll released on Sunday, 40% of Americans are buying or eating less produce because of the outbreak.

So, CBS News Detroit wanted to know if this sudden shift in eating habits has impacted people and restaurants in Metro Detroit.

"Do we have bad lettuce? We do not have bad lettuce," said Elizabeth Christie, owner of Roma's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant in Southgate, Michigan.

Christie, who is also a dietician and nurse, treats her customers like family.

"Them knowing that I'm fully transparent in regard to what's going on health-wise here that might affect them is important to me," said Christie.

The restaurant has been run by her family since 1989. And since taking over in 2021, she has never seen an outbreak like this one.

"We have always had a strict protocol; we cut our lettuce, tomatoes in-house, " said Christie.

She says the parasite hasn't impacted the kitchen. But she adds what she can't control is concern from customers.

"You do have some that are hesitant, others that when you tell them we bring in fresh produce and that we cut it daily, they are more at ease," said Christie.

"Well, we don't use lettuce in any of our ingredients," said Brandon Rodriguez with Azulindo.

Other restaurants like Azulindo in Detroit are taking a different approach. They say they're avoiding lettuce altogether.

"We took it out because before we used to, but after everything that came out, we started using no lettuce or anything that's revolved around it," said Rodriguez.

The CBS News poll found that four in 10 Americans are buying or eating less produce because of the parasite, but people at Eastern Market that CBS News Detroit spoke to say they are not part of the group.

"I just don't feed into all of that," said Shanel Hall

"No. Whatever happens, happens. We will be ok," said Arterrio Hall.

There have been more than 8,100 reported cases of cyclosporiasis in Michigan, more than any other state.

While Michigan officials say lettuce is the potential source, the Food and Drug Administration has yet to find a positive link to the parasite in any food product, leaving the investigation open.