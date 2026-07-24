Michigan's cyclosporiasis outbreak grows to more than 8,100 cases

The number of cyclosporiasis cases in Michigan has topped more than 8,000 as health officials continue to track a parasite that can cause diarrhea and nausea after contaminated food is eaten.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there are 8,176 cases in the state, up 512 from 7,664 as of July 23. Michigan has more cases than any other state in the U.S. in the summer of 2026.

In addition, 160 Michigan residents have received hospital treatment as of July 23. That number is also continuing to jump at a fast pace, as there were 102 hospital cases reported as of July 16 and 44 reported as of July 9.

Michigan health officials report the case numbers on Mondays through Fridays. The hospital reports are updated once a week on Thursdays.

Impact in Michigan

The cyclosporiasis outbreak in Michigan came to the attention of state and local health officials in late June.

The state's outbreak was identified first by local officials in Monroe County, and nearly every county in the state has since seen at least one case. Wayne, Ingham, Oakland, Monroe and Washtenaw are among the hardest-hit counties.

Michigan typically sees around 50 cases of cyclosporiasis per year, according to MDHHS.

Federal officials investigating

The Centers for Disease Control says it is "working closely with FDA and state health authorities to investigate multiple clusters of cyclosporiasis" and issued an official health advisory on the matter.

As of July 24, there is a total of 41 states reporting cases, with Michigan the worst hit.

The CDC is counting cases differently, with its numbers lagging behind Michigan's. The CDC says between May 1 and July 21 of 2026, there have been 4,173 laboratory-confirmed cases, and the agency is aware of 7,400 additional reports that are under investigation. "Many of the additional cases have been reported by Michigan and Ohio," the agency says. "CDC is working with states to update numbers as additional cases are confirmed."

In addition, federal officials said there are multiple clusters of the ailment active in the United States during the summer of 2026. The outbreak tracing includes lettuce that was sold in several states.

U.S. Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made his first public comment about the outbreak on July 21, declaring it under control and denying that cutbacks to monitoring activities have hurt U.S. food safety.

What's causing the outbreak?

Michigan officials said July 13 that testing pointed to lettuce or salad greens as a potential source, though other foods hadn't been ruled out.

The Food and Drug Administration said on Sunday that a sample of lettuce from Taylor Farms that had tested positive for cyclospora was a false positive. That leaves the investigation officially still open.

Symptoms of the ailment

Cyclosporiasis is caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis and spreads when infected feces contaminate food or water.

Symptoms typically begin about a week after infection and include frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea and fatigue, lasting from two days to two weeks or longer.

"Without treatment, illness can last for weeks and may come and go," Wayne County health officials said.

The above video originally aired on July 16, 2026.