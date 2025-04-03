Michigan couple jailed in Mexico returning to the U.S., Rep. Tom Barrett says

Rep. Tom Barrett to visit Michigan couple jailed in Mexico over timeshare

Rep. Tom Barrett of Michigan said Thursday that a couple who was jailed in Mexico is returning to the U.S. after spending a month behind bars over a timeshare dispute.

In a social media post on Thursday night, Barrett shared a video of himself and Paul and Christy Akeo boarding a plane, writing "Mission accomplished." Barrett traveled to Mexico on Wednesday to meet with the Akeos, citing the couple's "deteriorating physical condition."

The Akeos, from Spring Arbor, Michigan, were arrested on March 4, shortly after landing in Cancun. Mexican authorities told the couple they faced criminal fraud charges. The couple had a membership with Palace Resorts, a Florida-based company that owns resorts and properties in Mexico.

Palace Resorts claimed that the couple committed credit card fraud and breached a contract agreement, telling CBS News Detroit that "Between 2016 and 2021, the Akeos knowingly and willingly entered into 19 separate membership agreements with Palace Elite, investing over $1.4 million USD in exchange for exclusive benefits and rates intended strictly for personal use."

The company says the couple was found to be in "material breach" of the agreements in 2021 and accuses the Akeos of promoting and profiting from their benefits on social media.

However, the Akeos' attorney, John Manly, disputed those claims and said the company's decision to pursue criminal charges was overblown.

"This is just a bunch of lies and I think what the documents illustrate is this is a civil dispute," Manly said. "We don't put people in prison in this country or in Mexico for breach of contract. This is a timeshare, not a crime share," Manly told CBS News Detroit.

The video above previously aired on April 2, 2025.