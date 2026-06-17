Former northern Michigan couple sentenced in child abuse cases spanning 2 states

A former northern Michigan couple who pleaded no contest to abusing two of their adopted children has received prison sentences, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

On Tuesday, Jessica Klimp, 45, and Jason Klimp, 47, formerly of Cadillac, were sentenced in the 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County. Jessica Klimp was sentenced to 8 years, 3 months, and 4 days in prison, while Jason Klimp was sentenced to 8 years, 3 months, and 9 days in prison.

The couple pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree child abuse earlier this spring.

State prosecutors say the couple, who had four adoptive children and previously lived in Cadillac, were renting a home in Tennessee in February 2024 when one of their adoptive children was brought to the University of Tennessee Hospital and later to East Tennessee Children's Hospital with signs of malnutrition and severe dehydration. Following the incident, Michigan State Police served a search warrant at the couple's northern Michigan home, where authorities say troopers found security alarms on a bedroom door, a man-made straitjacket and dog cages that "appeared to have been used to confine the children."

Wexford County prosecutors initially charged the two in February 2024. The couple was then extradited back to Michigan last fall.

"Kids deserve to grow up in a loving home free from abuse," said Nessel. "The cruelty that these children endured is heartbreaking, and while no outcome can erase the trauma, I hope these convictions will provide a sense of justice and healing."

In related charges in Tennessee, Jessica and Jason Klimp pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated child abuse and were sentenced in October 2025 to 10 years in prison, according to prosecutors. The couple's prison sentences will be served concurrently with their Michigan sentences.

The couple's parental rights have been terminated.