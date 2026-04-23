Michigan contractor accused of fraud in multiple counties, losses grow to nearly $1 million

A fraud investigation into a northern Michigan contractor that spans four counties has now grown to nearly $1 million in total losses, detectives say.

Travis Reimer, 55, of Kingsley, faces multiple fraud-related charges stemming from a Michigan State Police investigation that began in October 2024.

On April 14, Leelanau County prosecutors charged Reimer with one count of contractor fraud, fraudulent use of building contract funds.

In addition, the Grand Traverse County prosecutors charged Reimer on April 7 with four counts of contractor fraud, fraudulent use of building contract funds.

Reimer's case spans Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.

Authorities say that between 2017 and the present, homeowners across northern Michigan paid Reimer more than $400,000 for home additions and various construction projects. Although subcontractors completed some of the work, police allege that Reimer did not pay them and instead used the money for personal gains.

Reimer was initially arrested on Jan. 28 and lodged in the Benzie County Jail before the Benzie County Prosecutor's Office charged him on Jan. 29 with two counts of contractor fraud, fraudulent use of building contract funds.

The investigation is ongoing. Police encourage anyone who believes they may be a victim in this case to contact the MSP Traverse City Post at 231-938-0714.