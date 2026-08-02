Michigan continues free school meals with increased funding for private schools

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed her final education budget into law. Among investments in literacy programs and per-pupil funding, the $22.9 billion budget also boasts a $400,000 increase in free school meals funding specifically for nonpublic schools.

Funding for free school meals this year totals $248.5 million, a $400,000 increase from last year's $248.1 million. The breakdown of funding is as follows:

$200M for the public school portion of the free school meal program

$2.0M for the nonpublic portion of the free school meal program

$29.6M for a longstanding program to fund lunches

$16.9M for a longstanding program to fund breakfasts

The nonpublic portion accounts for the increase, as last year's budget only allocated $1.6 million for nonpublic schools. This marks the second year that nonpublic schools are included in the program.

Nonpublic schools in Michigan are eligible as long as they already participate in the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs. According to the State Budget Office, the $400,000 increase this year reflects growth in nonpublic school participation.

Paul Stankewitz, Michigan Catholic Conference policy advocate, told CBS News Detroit there are 99 nonpublic schools that qualify for the program this year, whereas last year that number was 40.

"I think legislators have been fairly receptive. It was just a question of available funds," Stankewitz said.

Stankewitz said student demographics of nonpublic schools largely mirror those of public schools, and the fact that many families have children in both public and nonpublic schools helped their advocacy efforts.

"We had a lot of families that had students in both public and nonpublic schools, and we were hearing from parents that 'Why are our older children getting free and reduced lunch in the public school, but our younger children are not getting it in the nonpublic school?'" Stankewitz said. "So we had a good case to make."

Michigan State Senator Dayna Polehanki (D-Livonia) introduced legislation, Senate Bills 784 and 785, last month to codify the free school meal program for public and nonpublic schools. The bills would make the program permanent instead of subject to the state budgeting process each year.

Stankewitz said he supports the legislation, which the Senate Education Committee advanced, and thinks both public and non-public schools that choose to participate should be allowed to.

"We think it's a good program in terms of yes, it's a convenience for parents, but more importantly, it's making sure that every child has food as they start the school day," Stankewitz said. "There's no stigma about who's getting assistance and who's not."

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) praised this year's budget in a statement.

"With another year of free school meals, a record per-pupil increase, more funding for literacy resources, educator bonuses, and a more equitable funding formula that supports the students that need it most — this bipartisan education budget invests in the future of our kids, our communities, and our entire state," Brinks said.