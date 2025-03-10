Michigan consumers report $204 million loss in 2024 due to scams, report says

M-14/I-96 project begins; body found in burned car; and more top stories

Michigan consumers reported losing $204 million in 2024 due to fraud with a median loss of $350, according to a report from the Federal Trade Commission.

The commission says it received 53,351 fraud reports from consumers that year.

Overall, the FTC received 141,109 reports from Michigan consumers in 2024, with the top reports related to credit bureaus and information furnished, identity theft, imposter scams, banks and lenders, and online shopping and negative reviews.

The FTC says consumers nationwide lost more than $12.5 billion due to fraud in 2024, a 25% increase from $10 billion in 2023. Consumers reported losing most in investment scams ($5.7 billion) followed by imposter scams ($2.95 billion).

According to the FTC, the most commonly reported losses nationwide are imposter scams, online shopping, business and job opportunities, investment-related reports and internet services.