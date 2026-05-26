Two Michigan construction workers fatally struck in Lansing area

Two Michigan Department of Transportation construction workers have died after a driver lost control and hit them in the Lansing area on Tuesday.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on northbound US-127 near W. Holt Road. The sheriff's office says the two people killed were identified as a 49-year-old man and a 51-year-old man, both from Mason.

The 24-year-old driver from Dewitt, Michigan, was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition, the sheriff's office says.

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the car; however, investigators believe speed may be a factor.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Deputy Martin at 517-676-8444 ext. 1957.