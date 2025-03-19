Michigan 4-year-old found outside wearing only a diaper, with dogs chasing her, police say

A 4-year-old child was found outside by herself, wearing only a diaper, as she was chased by dogs Monday in Monroe, Michigan.

A relative who was responsible for the child at the time has since been charged with fourth-degree child abuse, according to Monroe police

Monroe County Central Dispatch received multiple calls that they passed on to Monroe Police Department about the child, who was picked up about 12:16 p.m. in the 800 block of Washington Street, according to the police report.

When officers arrived, they noticed the girl had cuts and abrasions on her feet, legs and chest. A neighbor brought out a blanket to wrap the child up from the cold; Monroe Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance arrived to treat her injuries.

The child was taken to an area hospital "for treatment of exposure to the cold" along with the other injuries. The temperature was in the mid-30s Monday afternoon.

In the meantime, police learned that the girl's 27-year-old uncle was responsible for her care at the time. He was taken to Monroe Police Department for questioning and then charged with child abuse. Child Protective Services also was notified and will have a follow-up investigation.

"We thank the citizen callers who reported this and wish the victim a quick recovery," the police report said.