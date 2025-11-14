Michigan child care worker convicted of abusing 10-month-old child in her care

A Macomb County child care worker was convicted on multiple counts of child abuse after she was allegedly seen on surveillance video swinging a 10-month-old child and forcefully shoving a pacifier into the child's mouth, Macomb County prosecutors said.

A jury convicted Samantha Franz, 31, of St. Clair Shores, on Friday of second-degree child abuse and fourth-degree child abuse following a three-day trial, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege that Franz, who was employed as a child care provider, subjected a 10-month-old infant to abusive treatment.

An investigation began after a co-worker reported seeing Franz handle the infant with "excessive force."

A review of video recordings from the child care facility allegedly showed Franz carrying the baby by her arms, swinging the child, dropping her into a crib, and on multiple occasions, shoving a pacifier into the baby's mouth, according to prosecutors.

"It is truly unimaginable that anyone would inflict harm on a defenseless infant. This case has been a painful reminder the profound responsibility we all share to protect the most vulnerable among us. I extend my sincere appreciation to the members of the jury for their careful attention, their commitment to the facts, and their faithful adherence to the law in reaching a just verdict in this matter," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Franz will be sentenced on Jan. 15, 2026.