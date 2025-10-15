Michigan Central transportation hub proposal includes Amtrak service

Research and engineering will start on a transportation hub aimed to provide a new passenger rail and intercity bus transit station at Michigan Central in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood.

That announcement was made Wednesday by Michigan Central, the City of Detroit and the Michigan Department of Transportation. All three have entered into a memorandum of understanding, with a commitment totaling $40 million for the initial research and engineering.

"Downtown Detroit is open for business and on the move as one of the best places to live, work, and pioneer cutting-edge ideas," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

The hub is intended to provide a direct connection between the Detroit-Ann Arbor Innovation Center and Detroit Metro Airport, and assist with a proposed extension of the Chicago-Detroit Amtrak Wolverine train to Windsor. The partnership is happening as investment continues to grow in southwest Detroit and its Corktown neighborhood.

MDOT currently owns and operates the Howard Street bus station that serves Greyhound, Indian Trails, Baron's Bus and the Amtrak station in the New Center neighborhood.

"Each of these facilities has passed its useful life span, are in need of major renovations, and do not offer the amenities and functionality expected by modern travelers," officials said.

"For decades, Michigan Central Station was the gateway to Detroit, and we are excited to begin the work of re-establishing train service at a new multi-modal transit facility in the shadow of the station," the Chief of Infrastructure for the City of Detroit, Sam Krassenstein, said. "Detroiters deserve a first-class facility for bus and train service and this agreement puts us on a path to make it happen."

The last train out of the station ran in 1988, when Amtrak relocated its service hub.

Ford Motor Co. purchased the building and Michigan Central got a new life in 2023 as a 30-acre technology and cultural hub. The district now includes offices or workspace for nearly 250 companies.

The above video originally aired on June 6, 2025.