Crime

Former Michigan bridal shop owner pleads no contest to defrauding customers

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Birmingham bridal shop owner accused of defrauding customers has pleaded no contest to her charges. 

Nadica Ristivojevic, of West Bloomfield, was charged in September 2023 with multiple counts of larceny by conversion after officials say several customers spent thousands of dollars on custom wedding gowns, merchandise and other accessories at Ristivojevic's shop, Birmingham Bridal, that they never received. 

Ristivojevic is accused of using money from newer orders to pay for older orders. Her shop abruptly closed its doors in June 2023 without the customers receiving merchandise or a refund.

Customers were reportedly defrauded of about $50,000.

"The defendant robbed these victims of tens of thousands of dollars, but the stress, anxiety, and inconvenience she caused when she committed these crimes goes far beyond money," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald last September. 

Ristivojevic pleaded no contest on Thursday. She will be sentenced on Dec. 19. 

