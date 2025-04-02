Watch CBS News
Two Michigan Better Business Bureau agencies merge administration, services

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Two Better Business Bureaus that each serve parts of Michigan have merged to become one organization covering most of the state. 

The Better Business Bureau of Michigan now includes the areas that were previously served by the BBB of Detroit and Eastern Michigan and the BBB of Western Michigan. This merger results in most of Michigan served by one of the largest BBB bureaus in North America. 

Three Southeast Michigan counties, specifically Monroe, Lenawee and Hillsdale, are part of the Toledo BBB service area, according to the agency's website. 

The bureau merger, announced Wednesday, involves services on behalf of thousands of businesses and about 10 million customers. The intention is to expand and unify services such as accreditation, scam tracking and business education. 

Lisa Frohnapfel, who was the leader of BBB of Western Michigan, will be the President and CEO of the newly combined agency. The bureau will continue to maintain both of its offices in Southfield and Grand Rapids. 

"Our goal is to provide a more efficient and effective BBB experience for all of Michigan," she said in the announcement. "By uniting our efforts, we will be better positioned to support businesses, educate consumers, and promote trust throughout the state." 

