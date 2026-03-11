Michigan-based Stryker hit with cyberattack, says it's experiencing "global network disruption"

Michigan-based medical equipment company Stryker said on Wednesday that a cyberattack is causing a "global network disruption."

The company, headquartered in the Kalamazoo area, says it has "no indication of ransomware or malware." Officials believe the incident is contained.

"Our teams are working rapidly to understand the impact of the attack on our systems," Styker said in a statement. "Stryker has business continuity measures in place to continue to support our customers and partners. We are committed to transparency and will keep stakeholders informed as we know more."

The Wall Street Journal reports that the logo of a Handala, a group linked to Iran, appeared on Stryker's login pages.

Stryker makes a variety of medical products, from artificial joints to hospital beds. It had revenue of more than $25 billion in 2025. The company says it has 56,000 employees around the world.