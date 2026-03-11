Watch CBS News
Technology

Michigan-based Stryker hit with cyberattack, says it's experiencing "global network disruption"

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS/AP

Add CBS News on Google

Michigan-based medical equipment company Stryker said on Wednesday that a cyberattack is causing a "global network disruption."

The company, headquartered in the Kalamazoo area, says it has "no indication of ransomware or malware." Officials believe the incident is contained. 

"Our teams are working rapidly to understand the impact of the attack on our systems," Styker said in a statement. "Stryker has business continuity measures in place to continue to support our customers and partners. We are committed to transparency and will keep stakeholders informed as we know more."

The Wall Street Journal reports that the logo of a Handala, a group linked to Iran, appeared on Stryker's login pages.

Stryker makes a variety of medical products, from artificial joints to hospital beds. It had revenue of more than $25 billion in 2025. The company says it has 56,000 employees around the world.  

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue