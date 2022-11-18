Michigan Barber School celebrates 75 years

(CBS DETROIT) - Seventy-five years ago, Forest "Foots" Green opened the Michigan Barber School on 2024 Hastings Street in Detroit with the intent to present Black people with another career option to support themselves.

The family-owned and operated business is one of the oldest continuously operated barber schools in the country.

Michigan Barber School owner Saul Green

Since that time, the school has moved to 8990 Grand River Ave. and is currently operated by his son Saul Green.

"Michigan Barber School has such a rich history, when you hear about people cutting hair and just barber services period across the Metro Detroit area, you always hear about Michigan Barber School," said De'Angelo Smith Sr., lead instructor and graduate of the school. "It comes up in every conversation when you talk about barbering, you go out of town you'll hear people talk about Michigan Barber School, so its a historic place and its name comes along with the cache."

The school's motto of legacy, tradition and pride is deeply embedded in the school and its students.

The legacy of the Michigan Barber School is a rich one, intertwined with the history of Detroit and the Black community. As times and hairstyles changed, the School shifted its teaching styles but never from its principles. Generations of barbers and patrons have come through its doors.

The barbershop is a pillar in the Black community, a sacred place where people from all walks of live come together to discuss important issues and catch up with old friends all while getting a transforming haircut.

Anchor Ronnie Duncan gets haircut by Master Barber De'Angelo Smith Sr

Every day, students get to be a part of the tradition of the craft.

"You just see this demonstration of pride, feeling good about one's self, and we get a chance to see it everyday," said Saul Green. "There's something about that well-done haircut, what is now that 'crisp' look. It changes a person's whole demeanor."

Both students and patrons of the Michigan Barber School have great pride in their connection to the institution.

"Michigan Barber School has pride. It's embedded in Michigan Barber school, from the clients who come here. They take pride in saying 'I've been coming here for 10 years... for 15 years...20 years.' I've even heard someone say 'I've been coming here for 50 years,'" Smith said. "And to have that pride is something you take very seriously, and the pride that I have with it, is knowing that I have the ability to teach from the standpoint of what I've learned, what I've implemented, and what I'm now enjoying. it gives me great pride to come back and give it to the next generation. And a sense of responsibility, and that's why I'm here to give to try and give the next generation the same opportunity that I was afforded by Mr. Forest Green."

The school accepts new students on a quarterly basis and strives to ensure that the students are equipped with the skills to barber and operate a business.

"It's definitely important to educate our students their financial responsibilities once they become a licensed barber. Past students who are shop owners will [come back to] educate and spread that knowledge," said school administrator Cherelle Bond.

Even after 75 years, the Michigan Barber School is not done carving out their legacy. They have plans to remodel their current location to continue providing their students a cutting edge education.